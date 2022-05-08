Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,641,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 669,242 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,449,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,592,000.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

