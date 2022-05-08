Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

