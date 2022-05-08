Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.