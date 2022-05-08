Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,639 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.88. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

