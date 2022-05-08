Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 22,602 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Shares of KRNT opened at $64.19 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

