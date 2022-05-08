Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $4.03 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 254,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

