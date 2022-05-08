Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,770 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Sana Biotechnology worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

