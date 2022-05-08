Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

