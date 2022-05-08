Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $16,928,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 42.1% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,914 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

