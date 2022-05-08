Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

