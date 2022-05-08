Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 879 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

WYNN stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

