Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of H&R Block worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

