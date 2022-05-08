Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 53,284 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

