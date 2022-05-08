Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,111 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Unity Software stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

