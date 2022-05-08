SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

