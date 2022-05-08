Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jabil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

JBL opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

