Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Navient worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.22 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.