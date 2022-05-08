Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.