Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.