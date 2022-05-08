Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.