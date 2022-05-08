First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

