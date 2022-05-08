Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

