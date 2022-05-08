Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

