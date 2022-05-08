Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $5.58 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $254,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $78,839,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COIN stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.78.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

