Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of R stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.