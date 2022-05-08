First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

