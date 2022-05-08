Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

NYSE AA opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

