First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $135.19 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

