First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,604 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $97.81 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

