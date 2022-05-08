Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,999,000 after buying an additional 208,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 98.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

