Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.08 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

DISCA stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.