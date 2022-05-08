First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $218.13 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.54.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.