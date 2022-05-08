Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

ST opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

