Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Duolingo worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $62,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $12,388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $4,423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 605,619 shares of company stock valued at $55,512,914 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

