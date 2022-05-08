Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 631,606 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

