First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,765 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $346,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

