First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

SYNH opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.