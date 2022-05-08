Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 20,152 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.