Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Western Midstream Partners worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.29. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

