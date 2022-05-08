First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.65 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

