Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $631,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:BHC opened at $16.04 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

