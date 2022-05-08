First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.94 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.