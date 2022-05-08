First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $98.61 and a 12-month high of $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

