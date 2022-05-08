Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Crane by 96.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after buying an additional 135,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

