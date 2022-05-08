Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.