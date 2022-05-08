Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,962 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,316,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of MHK opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

