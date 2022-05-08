First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.