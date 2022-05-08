Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NULV opened at $36.22 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

