Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

