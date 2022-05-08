iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

IOO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

